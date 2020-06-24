Bank of Baroda share spurts 9% on strong March quarter performance

MUMBAI: Shares of Bank of Baroda jumped as much as 9% after the bank posted a net profit of Rs506.59 crore in Q4 March 2020 compared with a net loss of Rs991.37 crore in the same quarter of last financial year.

At 1.15 pm, Bank of Baroda share was trading at Rs53.15, up 5.35% from its previous close, while the benchmark index, Sensex rose 0.3% to 35499.47.

The bottomline was supported by a Rs2,229.87-crore write-back in provision for taxes against a tax provision of Rs547.13 crore in Q4 FY2019.

Fresh slippage for the quarter was at Rs3,050 crore. Provision for NPAs was at Rs3,190 crore for the quarter. The slippage ratio fell to 2.97% in FY2020 compared with 4.34% in FY2019. Credit cost declined to 1.82% in March quarter compared with 3.88% in immediate previous quarter.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal, in a result note, said, "Fresh slippages declined to Rs3,050 crore, primarily led by the asset classification benefit availed on overdue accounts of Rs4,050 crore. Absolute gross non performing loans declined 5% QoQ as a result. The bank also made higher provisions, leading to the net non-performing loans declining 19% QoQ". The brokerage has a buy rating on the stock.

Net Interest Income (NII) increased by 5.02% to Rs6,798 in the fourth quarter from Rs6,473 crore in the same period last year. Domestic NIM increased to 2.78% from 2.68%.

The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances stood at 9.40% as on 31 March 2020 as against 10.43% as on 31 December 2019 and 9.61% as on 31 March 2019. The ratio of net NPAs to net advances came at 3.13% as on 31 March 2020 as against 4.05% as on 31 December 2019 and 3.33% as on 31 March 2019.

