Bank of Baroda share spurts 9% on strong March quarter performance

The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances stood at 9.40% as on 31 March 2020 as against 10.43% as on 31 December 2019 and 9.61% as on 31 March 2019. The ratio of net NPAs to net advances came at 3.13% as on 31 March 2020 as against 4.05% as on 31 December 2019 and 3.33% as on 31 March 2019.