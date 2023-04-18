Bank of India board to meet today to discuss 6,500 crore fundraising plan

Bank of India (BoI) is set to discuss the possibility of raising capital up to ₹6,500 crore at its upcoming board meeting on Tuesday.
Bank of India (BoI) is set to discuss the possibility of raising capital up to ₹6,500 crore at its upcoming board meeting on Tuesday.
Earlier, BoI stated in a filing to the stock exchanges that its board will contemplate raising funds through various channels such as issuing bonds and equity capital for the fiscal year 2023-24.
Earlier, BoI stated in a filing to the stock exchanges that its board will contemplate raising funds through various channels such as issuing bonds and equity capital for the fiscal year 2023-24.
During its upcoming meeting, the Bank of India's board will review the possibility of raising ₹4,500 crore through various means of issuing fresh equity capital such as preferential issues, rights issues, qualified institutional placements, or follow-on public offers.
During its upcoming meeting, the Bank of India's board will review the possibility of raising ₹4,500 crore through various means of issuing fresh equity capital such as preferential issues, rights issues, qualified institutional placements, or follow-on public offers.
Alternatively, the bank may choose to issue Basel-III compliant Additional Tier-1 bonds in domestic or foreign currency to raise the same amount if necessary.
Alternatively, the bank may choose to issue Basel-III compliant Additional Tier-1 bonds in domestic or foreign currency to raise the same amount if necessary.
In addition, the Bank of India will also examine the possibility of issuing Basel-III compliant Tier-2 bonds, with a maximum value of ₹2,000 crore, bringing the total potential capital raised to ₹6,500 crore for the current fiscal year.
In addition, the Bank of India will also examine the possibility of issuing Basel-III compliant Tier-2 bonds, with a maximum value of ₹2,000 crore, bringing the total potential capital raised to ₹6,500 crore for the current fiscal year.
For the quarter ending in December, the bank recorded a 12% YoY increase in net profit to ₹1,151, and a 64% YoY increase in net interest income to ₹5,596 crore.
For the quarter ending in December, the bank recorded a 12% YoY increase in net profit to ₹1,151, and a 64% YoY increase in net interest income to ₹5,596 crore.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.