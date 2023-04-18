Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Bank of India board to meet today to discuss 6,500 crore fundraising plan

Bank of India board to meet today to discuss 6,500 crore fundraising plan

1 min read . 07:33 AM IST Livemint
The Bank of India will also examine the possibility of issuing Basel-III compliant Tier-2 bonds, with a maximum value of 2,000 crore. (Photo: Mint)

  • Alternatively, the bank may choose to issue Basel-III compliant Additional Tier-1 bonds in domestic or foreign currency to raise the same amount if necessary.

Bank of India (BoI) is set to discuss the possibility of raising capital up to 6,500 crore at its upcoming board meeting on Tuesday.

Earlier, BoI stated in a filing to the stock exchanges that its board will contemplate raising funds through various channels such as issuing bonds and equity capital for the fiscal year 2023-24.

During its upcoming meeting, the Bank of India's board will review the possibility of raising 4,500 crore through various means of issuing fresh equity capital such as preferential issues, rights issues, qualified institutional placements, or follow-on public offers.

Alternatively, the bank may choose to issue Basel-III compliant Additional Tier-1 bonds in domestic or foreign currency to raise the same amount if necessary.

In addition, the Bank of India will also examine the possibility of issuing Basel-III compliant Tier-2 bonds, with a maximum value of 2,000 crore, bringing the total potential capital raised to 6,500 crore for the current fiscal year.

For the quarter ending in December, the bank recorded a 12% YoY increase in net profit to 1,151, and a 64% YoY increase in net interest income to 5,596 crore.

