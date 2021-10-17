Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bank of India (BOI) cuts home, vehicle loan rates. Check new interest rates

Bank of India (BOI) cuts home, vehicle loan rates. Check new interest rates

Bank of India 
1 min read . 03:16 PM IST Livemint

  • This special rate is effective from October 18 till December 31, 2021

Bank of India (BOI) on Sunday announced a cut in its interest rates on home loans by 35 basis point and vehicle loans by 50 basis points. With this, the interest rate on home loans starts at 6.50% for home and 6.85% for vehicle. 

Earlier, this rate was 6.85% and 7.35% respectively. This special rate is effective from tomorrow (October 18) till December 31, 2021. However, this rate is available only for customers applying for fresh loans and for those seeking transfer of loans. 

The bank has also waived processing charges for both home and vehicle loans till December 31, 2021. 

