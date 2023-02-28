Bank of India hikes lending rates by 10 bps across tenors: EMIs to go up
- The public sector lender Bank of India (BoI) has hiked its MCLR (Marginal Cost of Funds Based Landing Rate) by 10 bps across tenors.
The public sector lender Bank of India (BoI) has hiked its MCLR (Marginal Cost of Funds Based Landing Rate) by 10 bps across tenors. According to the bank, the new MCLRs will become effective on March 1, 2023. The Bank of India made this declaration prior to the MPC's upcoming meeting, which is set to take place on April 3, 5, and 6, 2023.
