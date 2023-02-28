The public sector lender Bank of India (BoI) has hiked its MCLR (Marginal Cost of Funds Based Landing Rate) by 10 bps across tenors. According to the bank, the new MCLRs will become effective on March 1, 2023. The Bank of India made this declaration prior to the MPC's upcoming meeting, which is set to take place on April 3, 5, and 6, 2023.

Following the announcement, the overnight MCLR shall continue at 7.50%, 1 month MCLR has been hiked by 10 bps from 7.85% to 7.95%, 3 month MCLR has been hiked from 10 bps from 7.90% to 8.00%, 6 months MCLR has been hiked by 10 bps from 8.15% to 8.25%, 1 year MCLR has been hiked by 10 bps from 8.40% to 8.50%, 3 year MCLR has been hiked by 10 bps from 8.60% to 8.70%.

BOI MCLR

According to RBI, the Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR) prevailing on the date of first disbursement, whether partial or full, shall be applicable till the next reset date, irrespective of the changes in the benchmark during the interim.

Suman Bannerjee, CIO, Hedonova said “MCLR is the minimum rate at which a bank can give out a loan to its customers. Recently banks have been forced to increase the MCLR rate because the RBI has increased repo rate. This means that banks have to pay a higher interest rate to the reserve bank to borrow money. This cost is being passed on to customers in the form of increased MCLR. When the MCLR rises, it gets costlier for customers to borrow money. All types of loans get expensive, such as car loans and personal loans. Monthly EMIs also increase. This not only affects customers who are going to take new loans, but also customers who are currently paying installments."

The tenor or maturity of the MCLR to which the loan is linked are coincided with the periodicity of the reset under MCLR. Provided that existing borrowers shall have the option to move to the Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR) linked loan at mutually acceptable terms, according to RBI.

The RBI adopted the MCLR system in 2016 to facilitate borrowers in obtaining different loans, including home loans, auto loans, loans against property and so on. MCLR is the minimal rate at which banks can provide loans to end-consumers and MCLR is altered by banks as soon as the repo rate changes. Since the Bank of India has hiked MCLRs by 10 bps, borrowers will be impacted by higher EMIs too.

Nitin Purswani, CEO MEDIUS AI said “MCLR is a benchmark interest rate that influences borrowers in a variety of ways. First, it has a direct effect on the interest rate on loans, resulting in an increase or decrease in the loan's monthly payment and duration. Second, it can have an effect on loan eligibility, as an increase in the MCLR may increase the borrower's borrowing costs. In conclusion, MCLR is crucial in setting the interest rates on loans, which in turn influences the affordability of loans and the borrowing capacity of individuals. This will result in higher EMIs for borrowers, which may result in a longer loan duration. If the MCLR increase is substantial, it may also affect the borrower's ability to repay and the loan's affordability. In addition, an increase in the MCLR may increase the cost of borrowing for consumers, reducing the demand for loans and credit, which can have an effect on the economy as a whole."

Suppose, your MCLR-linked home loan has a 20-year tenure and an 8% interest rate, then your per lakh interest would be ₹1,00,746 and your EMI would be ₹836. Your EMI will rise to ₹843 and your loan interest will rise to ₹1,02,242 with a 10 basis point increase in the MCLR. As a result, when the reset date arrives, existing retail loans linked to the MCLR will have higher EMIs and even auto and personal loans as a result will become more expensive, which will directly affect borrowers.

