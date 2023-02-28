Bank of India hikes lending rates by 10 bps across tenors: EMIs to go up

Nitin Purswani, CEO MEDIUS AI said “MCLR is a benchmark interest rate that influences borrowers in a variety of ways. First, it has a direct effect on the interest rate on loans, resulting in an increase or decrease in the loan's monthly payment and duration. Second, it can have an effect on loan eligibility, as an increase in the MCLR may increase the borrower's borrowing costs. In conclusion, MCLR is crucial in setting the interest rates on loans, which in turn influences the affordability of loans and the borrowing capacity of individuals. This will result in higher EMIs for borrowers, which may result in a longer loan duration. If the MCLR increase is substantial, it may also affect the borrower's ability to repay and the loan's affordability. In addition, an increase in the MCLR may increase the cost of borrowing for consumers, reducing the demand for loans and credit, which can have an effect on the economy as a whole."