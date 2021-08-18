Bank of India Recruitment 2021: BOI hiring Support Staff. How to apply

Bank of India Recruitment 2021: BOI hiring Support Staff. How to apply1 min read . 05:15 PM IST
- Candidates need to go through the detailed job notification posted on the official website — bankofindia.co.in.
BOI Recruitment 2021: Bank of India (BOI) has invited applications to fill 21 vacancies for Support Staff. Interested candidates can send their applications till 31st August, 2021. For details about eligibility and salary, candidates need to go through the detailed job notification posted on the official website — bankofindia.co.in.
The recruitment is happening for vacant posts at RSETI Mainpuri, Rseti Kannauj, and RSETI Farrukhabad. Selected candidates will be hired on contractual basis for a period of two years.
Here are some important details
Start of application process: August 16, 2021
Last date for application: August 31, 2021
Eligibility Criteria
Applicants must possess graduation degree in BSW/ BA/ B.Com/ with knowledge of computers.
Age
Candidate should be minimum 18 years of and maximum 45 years.
Selection Process
The selection will be done on the basis of written test, personal interview and demonstration/ presentation.
The written exam will comprise of General Knowledge and Computer capability.
The personal interview to assess communication skills, leaderships quality, attitude, problem solving ability and ability to get along with the trainees development approach. Demonstration/ Presentation to assess teaching skills and communication capacity.
“The selected candidates shall be engaged on contact basis for a period of 2 years. renewal may be considered at Bank's sole discretion in terms of extant policies and rules," the bank said in the notification.
Application form with detailed notification is available on the website — www.bankofindia.co.in — under head "Career".
How to apply
The application form should be send to
The Zonal Manager
Bank of India
Agra Zonal Office
1st Floor LIC Building, Sanjay Palace
Agra-282002
The duly completed application form should reach the above address in a closed cover by 4 pm on or before 31st August, 2021.
