Bank of India to acquire 49% stake in subsidiaries, shares rise 4%

State-owned Bank of India has said that it will acquire 49% stake each in BOI AXA Investment Managers Pvt Ltd and BOI AXA Trustee Services Pvt Ltd.

After the captioned acquisitions, both the entities -- BOI AXA Investment Managers Pvt Ltd (BAIM) and BOI AXA Trustee Services Pvt Ltd (BATS) -- will become Bank of India's fully owned subsidiaries.

After the bank said it is going to acquire the remaining 49% stake in its two subsidiaries, Bank Of India share price rose 4% intraday on Thursday.

At 14:31 hours, Bank Of India was quoting at ₹48.95, up ₹1.50, or 3.16% on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high ₹79.80 and 52-week low ₹30.45 on 28 November, 2019 and 13 March, 2020, respectively.

At present, it is trading 38.66% below its 52-week high and 60.76% above its 52-week low.

In a regulatory filing, the bank said, "Bank of India has amongst other parties entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) with AXA Investment Managers Asia Holdings Pvt Ltd (AXA IM) on December 2, 2020 whereby the bank has agreed to purchase AXA IM's entire 49 per cent in BAIM."

Besides, it has also entered a SPA to purchase the entire 49% equity shares in BATS, it added.

Bank of India holds 51% equity shares each in BAIM and BATS.

"Pursuant to this transaction, Bank of India shall hold 100 per cent equity shares in BAIM and BATS. The transaction is done at arms-length basis," Bank of India said.

The closure of these transactions are subject to various regulatory approvals, it added.

BAIM had a total turnover of ₹25.45 crore in the last fiscal year. While, BATS had a total turnover of ₹0.12 crore.

Bank of India said the strategic acquisition of 49 per cent stake of AXA IM in BAIM and BATS shall enable it to have complete control of BAIM and BATS and grow the asset management business by leveraging on the BOI brand and distribution strength.

The transaction, to be done on a cash basis, is proposed to be completed by end of December 2020, or another extended date mutually agreed between the lender and AXA IM, it said.

AXA IM is a promoter of BAIM and BATS. AXA IM is an investment arm of AXA Investment Managers --- one of the world's leading asset managers, backed by the AXA Group.

