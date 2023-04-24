As per BSE filing, the Bank of Maharashtra wrote, “In compliance with Regulation 29 (1) (d) and 50 (1) (d) and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank is scheduled on Monday, 24th April 2023 at Pune to consider the proposal of raising Capital for the FY 2023-24 aggregating upto ₹7,500 Crore through Follow-on Public offer (FPO)/Rights issue/ Qualified Institutional Placement(QIP) / Preferential issue or any other mode or combination of thereof and /or through the issue of BASEL III or such other securities as may be permitted under the applicable laws subject to necessary approvals."

