The Board of Directors of Bank of Maharashtra in its board meeting today i.e. on 24 April is aimed to raise capital for FY24 of up to ₹7,500 crore.
The fund raising is aimed through various modes including follow-on-public offer, Qualified Institutional Placement(QIP), preferential issue, etc. The bank may also seek to raise capital through the issue of BASEL III or other such securities based on the methods approved in the meeting.
As per BSE filing, the Bank of Maharashtra wrote, “In compliance with Regulation 29 (1) (d) and 50 (1) (d) and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank is scheduled on Monday, 24th April 2023 at Pune to consider the proposal of raising Capital for the FY 2023-24 aggregating upto ₹7,500 Crore through Follow-on Public offer (FPO)/Rights issue/ Qualified Institutional Placement(QIP) / Preferential issue or any other mode or combination of thereof and /or through the issue of BASEL III or such other securities as may be permitted under the applicable laws subject to necessary approvals."
The announcement to raise funds has come days after the lender claimed of reporting a credit growth of 29.59 percent at ₹1.75 lakh crore in the January-March period.
In the quarter that ended in March FY23, its total advances and deposits rose by 21.28 per cent to ₹4.09 lakh crore compared to the same period a year ago.
Earlier in February, BoM emerged as the top performer among state-owned lenders in terms of loan growth percentage during the third quarter of 2022-23, an analysis of the latest financial results of public sector banks showed. The Pune-based lender recorded a 21.67 per cent increase in gross advances on a year-on-year basis, according to the latest quarterly numbers of the public sector bank (PSB). The bank maintained the top slot in credit growth in percentage terms consistently for the past 10 quarters despite COVID-19 pressures.
BoM was followed by the Union Bank of India with 19.80 per cent growth. Country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) stood at fourth spot with 16.91 per cent rise in advances growth.
In March, BoM also opened its first dedicated branch for startups in Pune. The dedicated branch will provide all kinds of support to a startup during its growth journey, BoM had said.
During the inauguration, BoM MD and CEO AS Rajeev said, "India is one of the growing hubs for startups and unicorns in the world. It is imperative for us to start our own dedicated branch for startups, where we shall cater to all their needs -- right from the inception to the issuance of IPO/FPO".
Meanwhile, in the March quarter, BoM posted a credit growth of 29.59 percent at ₹1.75 lakh crore. The outstanding credit was ₹1.35 lakh crore at the end of March 31, 2022, BoM said in a regulatory filing. The Pune-headquartered lender registered a 21.28 growth in total business to cross a milestone of ₹4 lakh crore. At the end of March 2023, the total business (total advances and total deposits) increased to ₹4.09 lakh crore as against ₹3.37 lakh crore at the end of the previous fiscal.
(With inputs from agencies)
