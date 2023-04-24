Hello User
Bank of Maharashtra Ltd's net profit surges over 135% to 840 cr

Bank of Maharashtra Ltd's net profit surges over 135% to 840 cr

1 min read . 04:34 PM IST Livemint
Bank of Maharashtra branch, photographed in Mumbai, on June 28, 2018. Photograph: ABHIJIT BHATLEKAR/MINT

The net profit of Bank of Maharashtra Ltd surged by more than 135% to 840 crore in Q4FY23 - compared to 355.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Bank of Maharashtra Ltd's net profit for the quarter ended March (Q4FY23) jumped over 135% to 840 crore from 355.2 crore in the same quarter previous year.

Net Interest Income (NII) for Indian public sector banks increased by more than 35% to 2,187 crore from 1,612 crore in the same quarter last year.

The bank has seen a significant improvement in its provisions, which rose from 582 crore in the previous quarter of the same fiscal year to 945 crore, an increase of more than 60%.

Further, the bank reported an improvement in asset quality, with its gross non-performing asset (GNPA) falling by 47 basis points to 2.47% from 2.94% in the previous quarter of the same fiscal year. Additionally, compared to the same quarter last year, its net non-performing assets (NNPA) decreased by 22 basis points to 0.25%, a decrease from 0.47%.

The bank's board has recommended paying a dividend of 1.3 per fully paid share of 10 or 13%, and approved raising capital up to 7,500 crore through debt and equity.

On Monday, the stock closed 8.08% higher at 30.10. The stock has gained 100.67% from 52 week low of 15.0, and the stock was trading at high volume of 58.4 million with price gain of 8.08.

According to Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One, the stock has shown strong positive traction, up by 8% backed with strong volumes, expect this positive momentum to continue, where the prices may move towards 34.30 , any dip towards 29 would be an buying opportunity.

 

 

