Public sector banks (PSBs) in India are likely to be on strike or ‘bandh’ for two days next month, in February 2025, as the bank officers' union is threatening action if their demands are not met, according to a PTI report.

The union, All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), has threatened to call a nationwide strike for two days on February 24-25 to press for five-day work week, adequate recruitment in all cadres, and other demands, it added.

What Are The Demands? The union has demanded five-day workweek for bank employees.

It has demanded adequate recruitment in all cadres for banks.

It had demanded immediate withdrawal of the recent directives of the Department of Financial Services (DFS) on performance review and PLI, which threaten job security and create division amongst employees. \

It further pitched to fill the post of workmen/officer directors in public sector banks.

It has demanded resolution of pending residual issues with the Indian Banking Association (IBA).

When Is The Bank Strike Planned? In a statement, All India Bank Officers' Confederation union said that its executive committee has proposed to hold a a two-day nationwide strike, tentatively scheduled for next month on February 24-25, 2025, the report said.

The statement added that if required, more stringent actions may follow. The agitation programmes will start soon after the notice of the strike is served this month.

The union alleged that micro-management of public sector banks (PSBs) on policy matters by the DFS undermining the autonomy of respective boards.

In November 2024, it said that the IBA has recommended to the government that all Saturdays be declared holidays for the banking industry. However, the implementation is pending formal notification from the government, as per the report.

AIBOC had last year threatened that further delays in addressing this issue would compel the union to consider immediate collective organisational action, it added.