Bank officers' unions blame IBA for derailing wage negotiation process

Following the delay in finalising the wage revision process, the four bank officers' unions have asked their members for withdrawing extra cooperation to the banks management, restricting work up to 6 pm, avoiding official work on Sundays and holidays. The new wage revision would entail an additional yearly outgo of ₹7,898 crore for the banks. Out of the total corpus, ₹4,513 crore was the share of officers to be distributed under various heads for the benefit of all officers, the release said.