News
Bank privatization review on the cards
SummaryA new panel with representatives from the finance ministry, NITI Aayog and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is being considered to draw a fresh list of candidates for privatization
NEW DELHI : The government plans to review the list of state-run banks slated for privatization amid improved profitability and a significant drop in non-performing loans.
