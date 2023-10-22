Bank privatization review on the cards

The government is looking to reassess the strengths and weaknesses of banks before deciding on their privatization amid state-run banks reporting vastly improved performance over the last few quarters, with the overall net profit of 12 PSU (public sector undertaking) banks in the June quarter surging to ₹34,418 crore from ₹15,307 crore in the year earlier. Also, state-run banks have reported significant improvements in their asset quality, with gross non-performing assets declining from a peak of 14.6% in March 2018 to 5.53% in December 2022. PSU bank stocks have also performed well on the bourses.

