Recurring deposit (RD) is like a term deposit or fixed deposit (FD). The only difference is that in case of a RD an individual can keep depositing money every month unlike the FD in which he/she has to deposit a lumpsum money. So, basically you can think of it as a systematic investment plan (SIP) with guaranteed fixed return.

Apart from banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank HDFC Bank, even post office offers RD.

Recurring deposit (RD) interest rate

The interest rates of RD depend on the tenure of the deposit. A three of five year RD will definitely fetch a higher interest rate.

SBI RD interest rates

SBI RD interest rates vary between 5.1%-5.5% for the general public and an additional interest rate hike of 50 basis points for senior citizens.

According to the SBI website, the rate of interest on RDs is as applicable to term deposits for public and senior citizens.

HDFC Bank RD interest rates

According to HDFC Bank website, “You can start with an investment of Rs1,000 and in multiples of Rs.100 after that." Interest rates vary from 3.5 to 5.60 percent for tenure ranging from 6 months to ten years.

ICICI Bank RD interest rates

ICICI Bank offers recurring deposit interest rate between 3.50-5.60 percent on various tenors.

Post Office RD interest rates

Post office RD has a maturity period of 5 years. The minimum monthly amount for opening Post Office RD is ₹10 per which can be increased in multiples in multiples of ₹5. However, there is no maximum limit on investment. The government decides the 5-year RD rate for Post Office.

5-Year Post Office Recurring Deposit Account (RD): 5.8​ % per annum (quarterly compounded)