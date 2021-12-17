As the protest against the Centre's move to privatise government-owned banks entered the second day, services have been hit across the country as employees of several public sector banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), and Bank of Baroda continue their protest. Public sector lenders, including SBI had informed customers that services in their branches might be affected due to the strike.

Additionally, West Bengal has reported that Banking operations in the state were severely affected for the second consecutive day on Friday as lakhs of employees and officers of public sector lenders continued their nationwide strike. Shutters of around 8,590 bank branches and most ATMs were down during the day as the United Forum of Bank Union (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine associations, observed the two-day strike from December 16.

"We got an overwhelming response to the strike call on the second day as almost all staffers participated in the programme. We will carry out more such agitations in future if the government goes ahead with the bank privatisation bill," an official of the UFBU said.

In the Union Budget for 2021-22 presented in February, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had proposed to take up privatisation of two public sector banks. To facilitate it, the government has listed the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, for introduction and passage during the current session of Parliament.

"Besides the two-day strike, a series of protest programmes will be held if the government does not withdraw the bill," All India Bank Officers Confederation general secretary Sanjay Das said. He also stated the government's decision to privatise PSBs will adversely impact the country's economy, priority sector lending and credit flow to self-help groups and rural entrepreneurs.

"Around 70 per cent of the country's total deposits are with the PSBs, and handing over these banks to private lenders will put people's money deposited with PSBs in danger," Das added.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions with over 10 lakh bank employees and officers, has given the call for a two-day nationwide strike on December 16 and 17.

Bank unions participating in the strike include All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), Indian National Bank Employees Federation (INBEF), Indian National Bank Officers Congress (INBOC), National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW) and National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO).

Banking and ATM services have been affected by the strike. Most public sector banks have already warned their customers about the possible impact of the strike on the services.

State Bank of India (SBI) said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges: "United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has served a Notice of Strike, informing that the members of the constituent Unions of UFBU viz. AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF, and INBOC propose to go on a nationwide Bank Strike on 16th and 17th December 2021, in support of their demands."

"We advise that while the Bank has made necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices on the days of strike, it is likely that work in our Bank may be impacted by the Strike," said the SBI.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.