The United Forum of Bank Union (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions, has decided to go on strike on June 27. Their demands include updating and revising the pension for all pensioners and doing away with the national pension scheme and restoring the old pension scheme for all bank employees, AIBEA general secretary C H Venkatachalam said after the meeting of UFBU. Also, employees of public sector banks have demanded for five-days-a-week work.

The bank strike will take place after the weekend (June 25-26). Because June 27 falls on a Monday, banks will be closed for three days in a row.

Upcoming bank holidays in June (excluding the strike on June 27):

Date Day Why In 14 June 2022 Tuesday Pahili Raja Orissa 14 June 2022 Tuesday Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab 15 June 2022 Wednesday Raja Sankranti Orissa 15 June 2022 Wednesday YMA Day Mizoram 15 June 2022 Wednesday Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday Jammu and Kashmir 19 June 2022 Sunday Regular off 22 June 2022 Wednesday Kharchi Puja Tripura 25 June 2022 Saturday Fourth Saturday 26 June 2022 Sunday Regular off 30 June 2022 Wednesday Remna Ni Mizoram

Soumya Dutta, AIBOC General Secretary, claimed that - if the government and bank management did not respond to the unions' demands - roughly seven lakh workers across the country will go on strike.