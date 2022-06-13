Bank strike in June 2022: Employees demand change in working days

The United Forum of Bank Union (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions, has decided to go on strike on June 27. Their demands include updating and revising the pension for all pensioners and doing away with the national pension scheme and restoring the old pension scheme for all bank employees, AIBEA general secretary C H Venkatachalam said after the meeting of UFBU. Also, employees of public sector banks have demanded for five-days-a-week work.

