Bank strike in June 2022: Employees demand change in working days

Bank strike in June 2022: Employees demand change in working days

PSU bank employees are likely to go for a strike in June.
1 min read . 05:27 PM ISTSounak Mukhopadhyay

The bank strike will take place after the weekend (June 25-26).

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The United Forum of Bank Union (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions, has decided to go on strike on June 27. Their demands include updating and revising the pension for all pensioners and doing away with the national pension scheme and restoring the old pension scheme for all bank employees, AIBEA general secretary C H Venkatachalam said after the meeting of UFBU. Also, employees of public sector banks have demanded for five-days-a-week work.

The bank strike will take place after the weekend (June 25-26). Because June 27 falls on a Monday, banks will be closed for three days in a row.

Upcoming bank holidays in June (excluding the strike on June 27):

DateDayWhyIn
14 June 2022TuesdayPahili RajaOrissa
14 June 2022TuesdaySant Guru Kabir JayantiChandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab
15 June 2022WednesdayRaja SankrantiOrissa
15 June 2022WednesdayYMA DayMizoram
15 June 2022WednesdayGuru Hargobind Ji’s BirthdayJammu and Kashmir
19 June 2022SundayRegular off 
22 June 2022WednesdayKharchi PujaTripura
25 June 2022SaturdayFourth Saturday 
26 June 2022SundayRegular off 
30 June 2022WednesdayRemna NiMizoram
Soumya Dutta, AIBOC General Secretary, claimed that - if the government and bank management did not respond to the unions' demands - roughly seven lakh workers across the country will go on strike.

