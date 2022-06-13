Bank strike in June 2022: Employees demand change in working days

Bank strike in June 2022: Employees demand change in working days1 min read . 05:27 PM IST
The bank strike will take place after the weekend (June 25-26).
The United Forum of Bank Union (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions, has decided to go on strike on June 27. Their demands include updating and revising the pension for all pensioners and doing away with the national pension scheme and restoring the old pension scheme for all bank employees, AIBEA general secretary C H Venkatachalam said after the meeting of UFBU. Also, employees of public sector banks have demanded for five-days-a-week work.
The bank strike will take place after the weekend (June 25-26). Because June 27 falls on a Monday, banks will be closed for three days in a row.
Upcoming bank holidays in June (excluding the strike on June 27):
|Date
|Day
|Why
|In
|14 June 2022
|Tuesday
|Pahili Raja
|Orissa
|14 June 2022
|Tuesday
|Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti
|Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab
|15 June 2022
|Wednesday
|Raja Sankranti
|Orissa
|15 June 2022
|Wednesday
|YMA Day
|Mizoram
|15 June 2022
|Wednesday
|Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday
|Jammu and Kashmir
|19 June 2022
|Sunday
|Regular off
|22 June 2022
|Wednesday
|Kharchi Puja
|Tripura
|25 June 2022
|Saturday
|Fourth Saturday
|26 June 2022
|Sunday
|Regular off
|30 June 2022
|Wednesday
|Remna Ni
|Mizoram
Soumya Dutta, AIBOC General Secretary, claimed that - if the government and bank management did not respond to the unions' demands - roughly seven lakh workers across the country will go on strike.
