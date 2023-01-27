Bank strike next week: Know dates and other details here2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 06:20 AM IST
SBI has informed its customers that banking services at its branches ‘may be impacted’ due to the upcoming two-day bank strike
Bank strike: In order to press for various demands. the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), the umbrella body of trade unions in the banking sector, has given a two-day strike call from January 30.
