The State Bank of India (SBI) has informed its customers that banking services at its branches ‘may be impacted’ due to the upcoming two-da bank strike called by the Union Forum of Bank Unions(UFBU) on January 30-31.

“We inform that, we have been advised by the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) that United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has served a Notice of Strike, informing that the members of the constituent Unions of UFBU viz. AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF and INBOC propose to go on a nationwide Bank Strike on 30 th & 31st January, 2023 in support of their demands," SBI said in a regulatory filing on January 24.

Bank strike: SBI services may be affected

We advise that while the Bank has made necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices on the days of Strike, it is likely that work in our Bank may be impacted by the Strike, in the event of the Strike taking place, the bank added.

The bank said it cannot quantify the potential loss due to the strike.

Two-day bank strike from January 30

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has given a two-day strike call from January 30. The UFBU, in a statement, said since there was no response from the Indian Banks' Association on the demands during a meeting held in Mumbai on Thursday, it has been decided to give a call for strike on January 30 and 31.

Why are bank unions going on strike?

According to a report in PTI, the trade unions have been demanding five-day banking, updation of pension and recruitment of people in all cadres, among other issues, it said.