Bank strike on November 19: Banking, ATM services may be hit

Bank strike on November 19: Banking, ATM services may be hit1 min read . 02:01 PM IST
Banking services likely to be hit on November 19 due to the bank strike
Bank Strike on November 19: Banking services across the nation will get affected next week as the members of the All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) have called a strike.
In a regulatory filing on Monday, Bank of Baroda said “General Secretary of All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) has served notice of strike to Indian Banks' Association informing that their members propose to go on strike on 19.11.2022 in support of their demands."
Though the Bank is taking necessary steps for smooth functioning of Bank’s Branches and Offices on the days of strike, in the event the strike materializes, the functioning of the branches and offices may be affected, the lender said.
19 November is third Saturday. All banks remain open on first and third Saturdays.
For the first time in 20 years, currency in circulation declined during Diwali week. The innovations in technology have changed the Indian payment system, SBI Research said in its report Ecowrap. The report mentioned that this was due to the growth in digital transactions.
The report said, "In a remarkable development, for the first time in 20 years, currency in circulation declined during the Diwali week. The innovations in technology have changed the Indian payment system. Over the years, the Indian cash lead economy now has changed to smart-phone lead payment economy. A lower currency in circulation also is akin to a CRR cut for the banking system, as it results in less leakage of deposits and it will impact monetary transmission positively!"
The report said the Indian economy is undergoing a structural transformation.
