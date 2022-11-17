The All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) has decided to go ahead with the bank strike on November 19. The banking services across the country will be affected on November 19 i.e Saturday due to the strike called by the All India Bank Employees' Association.
The All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) has decided to go ahead with the bank strike on November 19. The banking services across the country will be affected on November 19 i.e Saturday due to the strike called by the All India Bank Employees' Association.
“Our call for All India Strike on 19th Nov. 2022. Discussions with IBA & Managements. Outcome not satisfactory," AIBEA said.
“Our call for All India Strike on 19th Nov. 2022. Discussions with IBA & Managements. Outcome not satisfactory," AIBEA said.
Why is the bank strike called on 19 November?
-Increasing attacks on trade unions, rights, jobs and job security
Why is the bank strike called on 19 November?
-Increasing attacks on trade unions, rights, jobs and job security
-Violation of Bipartite settlement & I.D. Act
-Violation of Bipartite settlement & I.D. Act
-Harassment of employees by transfers in violation of settlements
-Harassment of employees by transfers in violation of settlements
-Denial of wage revision in CSB Bank
-Denial of wage revision in CSB Bank
Bank Strike on 19 November: Demands
-Sanctity of Bipartite settlement
Bank Strike on 19 November: Demands
-Sanctity of Bipartite settlement
Bank strike on 19 November: United Forum extends support
The United Forum has also extended their support to the strike called by the All India Bank Employees' Association. “From the United Forum of Bank Unions, as per the decision taken in our meeting we extend our full support to their strike and demands. From UFBU we are also committed to bilateralism and resolution of issues through mutual discussions", United Forum of Banks Union said.
Bank strike on 19 November: United Forum extends support
The United Forum has also extended their support to the strike called by the All India Bank Employees' Association. “From the United Forum of Bank Unions, as per the decision taken in our meeting we extend our full support to their strike and demands. From UFBU we are also committed to bilateralism and resolution of issues through mutual discussions", United Forum of Banks Union said.
The Bank of Baroda in a regulatory filing said the general secretary of the AIBEA had served a notice of the strike to the Indian Banks' Association informing that the members propose to go on a strike in support of their demands, Livemint reported.
The Bank of Baroda in a regulatory filing said the general secretary of the AIBEA had served a notice of the strike to the Indian Banks' Association informing that the members propose to go on a strike in support of their demands, Livemint reported.
The lender said that necessary steps are being taken to ensure smooth functioning of bank's branches and offices on the strike days. However, it said that in case the strike materialises, the functioning might be affected.
The lender said that necessary steps are being taken to ensure smooth functioning of bank's branches and offices on the strike days. However, it said that in case the strike materialises, the functioning might be affected.
19 November is third Saturday. All banks remain open on first and third Saturdays. It's possible that due to the strike on Saturday, some ATMs might run out of cash. And, in case you want to visit your branch, try wrapping it up on Friday, November 18, or postpone it to next week.
19 November is third Saturday. All banks remain open on first and third Saturdays. It's possible that due to the strike on Saturday, some ATMs might run out of cash. And, in case you want to visit your branch, try wrapping it up on Friday, November 18, or postpone it to next week.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.