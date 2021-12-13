Bank strike this week: In order to protest against the government's plan to privatise public sector banks, the bank unions have called for a two-day strike this week. According to a report in PTI, Sanjay Das, general secretary of All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC), said that privatising PSBs will hurt the priority sectors of the economy and also credit flow to self-help groups and to the rural economy.

2-day bank strike this week

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called a two-day strike from December 16.

SBI services may be affected

The State Bank of India (SBI) stated on Friday that the normal functioning of the bank is likely to be impacted by the two-day strike on December 16-17 called for by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU).

"We have been advised by the lndian Banks' Association (lBA) that United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has served a Notice of Strike, informing that the members of the constituent Unions of UFBU viz. AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF and INBOC propose to go on a nationwide Bank Strike on l6th & l7th December 2021 in support of their demands," the lender said in a regulatory filing.

SBI also stated that it has made necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning at its branches during the strike.

Why have the bank unions called for the strike

Sanjay Das, general secretary of All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC), said that besides the two-day strike, a series of other agitational programmes will be held if the government does not give up the idea of privatisation of the banks, PTI reported.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated in her 2021 budget speech that two public sector banks will be privatised during the current fiscal year.

