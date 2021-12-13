Bank strike this week: Know dates and other details here

Bank strike this week: In order to protest against the government's plan to privatise public sector banks, the bank unions have called for a two-day strike this week. According to a report in PTI, Sanjay Das, general secretary of All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC), said that privatising PSBs will hurt the priority sectors of the economy and also credit flow to self-help groups and to the rural economy.

