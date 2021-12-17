Bank strike update: Protests go on for second day, services hit across India

2 min read.Updated: 17 Dec 2021, 12:42 PM ISTLivemint
Public sector lenders, including State Bank of India, had informed customers that services in their branches might be affected due to the strike.
Lakhs of employees of public sector banks continued their strike on the second day on Friday as well to protest against proposed privatisation of banks by the government impacting normal operation across the country.
Shutters of branches across many parts of the country on Friday were down following the strike call given by the United Forum of Bank Union (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions including All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW).