Bank unions threaten prolonged strikes against privatisation

Bank unions have threatened to call prolonged strikes against the government’s proposal to privatise some state-owned lenders.

In the general council meeting of the All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) on Sunday, members were asked to intensify the agitation against the proposal.

“The general council meeting has called upon all our unions and members all over the country to continue the struggle against bank privatisation, get ready for prolonged strikes and intensify our campaign to defend public sector banking and defeat attempts of privatisation," the union said in a statement.

Around 1 million bank employees and officers had joined the last two-day strike on 15 and 16 March prompted by the privatisation proposal. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the Union budget for FY22 that the government will pare stakes in two state-run banks besides IDBI Bank, without specifying names. Bank unions have also begun engaging with customers and the public at large on what they believe are the ill-effects of privatisation.

“Public sector Banks provide permanent jobs for the educated youth. But we know the plight of the employees working in the new private banks where job security is totally absent. Fair wages are denied. Trade union rights are non-existent. Thus, privatisation of banks will enslave the young employees into these adverse conditions," the union’s statement said on Sunday.

Last month, clearance of cheques and payment instruments totalling ₹16,500 crore was affected on the first day of the strike. Mint had reported on 15 March that payment instruments such as cheques, demand drafts and pay orders are processed by three large centres. While Chennai handles 5.8 million instruments worth ₹5,150 crore every day, Mumbai handles 8.6 million instruments worth ₹6,500 crore and Delhi processes 5.7 million instruments worth ₹4,850 crore.

