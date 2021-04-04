Bank unions threaten prolonged strikes against privatisation

Around 1 million bank employees and officers had joined the last two-day strike on 15 and 16 March prompted by the privatisation proposal. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the Union budget for FY22 that the government will pare stakes in two state-run banks besides IDBI Bank, without specifying names. Bank unions have also begun engaging with customers and the public at large on what they believe are the ill-effects of privatisation.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}