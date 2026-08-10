Bankers' Books Evidence Bill 2026 passed: What the law changes, key takeaways from FM Sitharaman's reply

The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026, which seeks to replace the 1891 legislation governing the use of banking records as evidence in legal proceedings and bring the law in line with the digital transformation of the banking sector.

Advertisement

The Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 5, was approved by voice vote in the Upper House.

Replying to the debate, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the new legislation would provide a technology-neutral legal framework for bankers' books and recognise records maintained in physical, electronic, digital, virtual or cloud-based formats.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What are the key changes introduced by the Bankers' Books Evidence Bill 2026? ⌵ The Bill updates the definition of 'bankers' books' to include electronic and digital records, establishes admissibility conditions for these records as evidence, and introduces authentication through digital signatures. 2 Why was the Bankers' Books Evidence Act 1891 replaced? ⌵ The 1891 Act was outdated, relying on a paper-based banking system, while the current digital banking environment requires a legal framework that accommodates electronic and digital banking records. 3 How will the new Bill affect the privacy of banking customers? ⌵ The Bill aims to strengthen public confidence by providing a transparent legal framework that safeguards the privacy and confidentiality of customers while allowing their banking records to be used as evidence in legal proceedings. 4 Should banks be concerned about how the new legislation relates to their operational practices? ⌵ Yes, banks should adapt their practices to comply with the new requirements for managing electronic records and ensure they meet the conditions for admissibility of evidence as outlined by the Bill. 5 What provisions does the Bill include for banks regarding electronic records? ⌵ The Bill allows for banking records to be maintained in various formats, including physical, electronic, and cloud-based, and it standardizes certification processes for these records.

"The Bill strengthens public confidence by providing a clear, secure and transparent legal framework for the use of banking records in legal proceedings while fully safeguarding the privacy and the confidentiality of customers," Sitharaman said.





What does the Bill change? The Bill repeals and replaces the Bankers' Books Evidence Act, 1891, which was framed when banking records were predominantly paper-based.

Sitharaman said Parliament was empowered to repeal and re-enact the legislation under Entry 45 of the Union List in the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution.

Advertisement

The new law expands the definition of "bankers' books" to include records maintained in written or physical form as well as those stored electronically or digitally.

The definition also covers records kept on-site or off-site, including at virtual or cloud locations and backup or disaster-recovery sites.

The Bill lays down conditions for the admissibility, validity and enforceability of electronic and digital banking records as evidence. It also allows the Central government to prescribe additional conditions through notification.

Also Read | FM Nirmala Sitharaman hits back at Jairam Ramesh over UPI taxation

Digital signatures and standardised certificates The legislation allows banking records to be authenticated through manual, digital and electronic signatures.

It also introduces standardised certificate formats for certified copies of bankers’ books, whether the records are maintained physically or electronically.

According to Sitharaman, these provisions will make it easier for electronic banking records to be produced and admitted as evidence in court.

Advertisement

The Bill also provides special cause as the basis for summoning bank officers in cases where the bank itself is not a party.

This is intended to prevent bank officials from being unnecessarily called to court in disputes unrelated to the bank while still allowing electronic evidence to be produced when required.

Law can be extended to other financial entities Sitharaman said the Bill also takes into account the expansion of India's financial ecosystem beyond traditional banks.

She pointed to the emergence of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), payment aggregators, fintech companies and other financial service providers with a pan-India presence.

Clause 4 of the Bill enables the govt to extend the law to other regulated financial entities through a notification, she said.

Advertisement

The provision is aimed at creating a uniform evidentiary framework across the financial sector.

Sitharaman said banking records would be allowed to be produced in physical or electronic form, depending on the circumstances.

Why is the 1891 law being replaced? Sitharaman said India's banking system has undergone significant technological changes since the original legislation was enacted.

The 1891 law was designed around a paper-based banking system, with certified copies of physical bank records forming the basis of evidence in legal proceedings.

"India has shown exemplary speed in digitising its economy. So instruments with which you are able to do banking have also changed," she said.

The government therefore believes the legal framework governing banking evidence must also reflect the way banking records are now created, stored and accessed.

Advertisement