Bankrupt firms fetch only a fifth of their value after 3 years: IBBI
If debt resolution extends beyond 1,200 days, the assets fetch approximately 21% of recognized realizable value, according to IBBI's evaluation.
New Delhi: Assets of distressed firms in bankruptcy realize only about 41% of their estimated value within 330 days of commencement of the bankruptcy process, dropping significantly in case of further delays, according to an assessment by Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI).