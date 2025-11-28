Mint Explainer | India's bankruptcy code has matured, encouraging more financial creditors to recover their dues
Financial creditors have surpassed operational creditors in initiating insolvency proceedings since FY22. Operational creditors previously dominated, but their share has declined significantly, reflecting a maturing IBC as a financial creditor-led tool for corporate rescue.
India’s bankruptcy code is gradually changing its character. The outcomes of insolvency proceedings show that operational creditors such as vendors had been most active in dragging defaulting companies to bankruptcy tribunals and also in settling out of court and withdrawing petitions. But that trend is changing in a significant way.