NEW DELHI: Bankruptcy courts and corporate turnaround professionals will soon find themselves in the thick of things as the one-year ban on creditor action against companies for payment defaults ends on Wednesday, setting the stage for testing investor interest for assets battered by the pandemic.

While payment defaults in the last one year will remain out of bankruptcy courts for ever, fresh defaults will expose companies to action by creditors. With full restoration of the functioning of the bankruptcy ecosystem, having remained in abeyance since 25 March last year, the market for stressed assets and potential deal making under the oversight of bankruptcy tribunals is expected to come back to life.

Also Read | Field report: A groundswell of anti-incumbency in Mamata’s Bengal

Of key interest to to industry players and policy makers will be whether there is a surge in bankruptcy filings and whether there are enough takers for assets ending up in bankruptcy tribunals. One sobering fact is that as of September last year, of all the 4008 bankruptcy cases admitted in tribunals, only about 7% could be successfully rescued while over 25% have been ordered to be liquidated although all efforts under the IBC is to salvage companies in distress wherever possible.

A government official explained to Mint that the government has raised the threshold of payment defaults that triggers bankruptcy action to Rs1 crore from Rs1 lakh last March, which will offer protection to many micro, small and medium enterprises. The official also said the maximum suspension of IBC for defaults during the pandemic under existing law was one year and if any need for further tweaking the law was felt in the coming days, there is always the possibility of making that through an Ordinance.

The current thinking, however, is not to extend the IBC suspension further. Preventing micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from slipping into bankruptcy proceedings is a key concern for policy makers as this segment attracts less investor interest than large companies with physical assets.

According to Rajiv Chandak, partner at Deloitte India, one may see a flood of applications to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) as the moratorium on referring a case under IBC is lifted. “Government needs to enhance the entire NCLT infrastructure and simplify admission procedures so that stressed companies referred to NCLT can be resolved faster," said Chandak. As per official data, 63% of the more than 21,000 cases pending with NCLT benches as on end of January were IBC cases.

The lifting of IBC suspension and Tuesday’s Supreme Court decision not to extend the loan repayment moratorium beyond end of August 2020 offer banks the much needed clarity in classifying bad loans and in taking bankruptcy action where needed.

The Indian economy is currently recovering from a massive contraction in the first two quarters of the current fiscal.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via