Bankruptcy courts set for action with IBC freeze expiring on Wednesday

Of key interest to to industry players and policy makers will be whether there is a surge in bankruptcy filings and whether there are enough takers for assets ending up in bankruptcy tribunals. One sobering fact is that as of September last year, of all the 4008 bankruptcy cases admitted in tribunals, only about 7% could be successfully rescued while over 25% have been ordered to be liquidated although all efforts under the IBC is to salvage companies in distress wherever possible.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}