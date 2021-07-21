NEW DELHI: The number of new bankruptcy cases admitted by tribunals have stayed low at 164 during April-June, the first quarter after the lifting of the one-year restriction on creditor action against corporate defaulters in March.

This is expected to offer relief to the government which was forced to take the bold decision of lifting the suspension, effective 25 March, despite concerns about financial stress in the industry. The ministry of corporate affairs had then assessed that an increase in the payment default threshold from Rs1 lakh to Rs1 crore and a new alternate resolution scheme for small companies, called pre-pack scheme, would keep a check on any sudden rise in the numbers.

As of June end, 4,540 bankruptcy cases were admitted in tribunals, up from 4,376 at the end of March, as per data available from the ministry and from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI). Fresh filings at 164 when the bankruptcy code is fully functional, is not too high a number when compared with average quarterly filings in FY21 when bankruptcy filings were allowed only for pre-pandemic defaults. Prior to the pandemic, the quarterly average was 495 for the year ended March 2020. That year had ended with 1978 cases getting admitted in tribunals.

A lower number of bankruptcy cases in the April-June period could probably be attributed to efforts underway to resolve some of the accounts under the Reserve Bank of India’s 7 June circular, explained Anoop Rawat, partner, insolvency and bankruptcy at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, a law firm. RBI had provided a stressed asset resolution framework on 7 June 2019.

Experts also said that even during the suspension of IBC for defaults during the one year period ending 24 March, creditors had other options such as enforcement of security, civil suit and proceeding against personal guarantors.

“Some of the creditors would have considered these alternatives. Further, the scope for better recovery of funds is only during stable economic period," explained Divakar Vijayasarathy, founder and managing partner at DVS Advisors LLP, a consultancy. “In a pandemic situation like this, where the economy is going through a stressed period, the extent of hair cut would be higher and hence creditors would prefer to wait for the right time," said Vijayasarathy. The number of applications from the month of July is to be watched for and the real impact would be more visible during the second half of the year unless the government suspends IBC again, he said.

To be sure, the number of cases admitted in tribunals may not fully reflect the stress among businesses. “The admission of cases reflects the number of cases admitted by National Company Law Tribunal and may not reflect the correct number of cases filed. There are large number of cases which are pending admissions for several reasons," explained Rawat

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.