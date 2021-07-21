Bankruptcy filings stay low after lifting IBC suspension

“Some of the creditors would have considered these alternatives. Further, the scope for better recovery of funds is only during stable economic period," explained Divakar Vijayasarathy, founder and managing partner at DVS Advisors LLP, a consultancy. “In a pandemic situation like this, where the economy is going through a stressed period, the extent of hair cut would be higher and hence creditors would prefer to wait for the right time," said Vijayasarathy. The number of applications from the month of July is to be watched for and the real impact would be more visible during the second half of the year unless the government suspends IBC again, he said.