Debt re-negotiation where the face value of the debt is reduced can help in bringing new investment but that involves exercising significant amount of judgement by bankers, Subramanian explained. “The ability to arrive at a fair value of the loan with necessary haircut involves significant judgment," he said, adding that analysing such decisions without appreciating its nuances and with a hindsight bias could lead to enormous risk aversion and can make it very difficult for bankers to do what is economically efficient. Exercising such judgement is important for the stressed asset market, he said.