Bankruptcy resolutions expected to soar after Budget spells relief for RPs
- The move will aid liquidators to abide by only one insolvency law without the fear of complying with two laws – Income Tax Act and Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC)
Liquidators in India, who are entrusted with winding up bankrupt companies, will no longer be prosecuted for failing to comply with income tax (IT) regulations. They will only have to meet provisions under the insolvency law, since the government has decriminalized liquidators from meeting select provisions under the IT Act.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×