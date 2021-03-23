NEW DELHI : The government on Tuesday informed Parliament that the non-performing assets of banks declined to ₹5.70 lakh crore in December 2020 and the recovered amount stood at ₹2.74 lakh crore following a slew of measures taken by it.

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur in a written reply informed Rajya Sabha that the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) has helped in the recovery of the bad loans from the defaulting borrowers.

Thakur said, "There has been a reduction in gross NPAs. The NPAs - which stood at ₹8.96 lakh crore in 2018 - have reduced to ₹5.70 lakh crore in December 2020. Recovery of ₹2.74 lakh crore was also made."

The minister further said, banking frauds—which resulted in high NPAs—has also registered a sharp decline due to strong corrective steps taken by the government. The incidents of frauds reduced to 0.23% from 1.01% in 2013-14, the minister added.

Thakur said IBC has resulted in major reforms and is improving the debtor-creditor relation and better recovery rate.

Under the present regime, banking has vastly improved, from phone banking to digital banking, which has resulted in transparency and accountability, he noted.

In reply to a supplementary question, Thakur said 7 out of 12 PSBs have taken up priority efforts to introduce digital banking and added that this will result in competition with the private sector banks and benefit consumers with better products. The UPI Bhim was being praised by big companies like Google and Facebook, the minister further added.

