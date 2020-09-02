Banks can now access IT return filing status of PAN holders

To ensure filing of return by these people and to keep track on cash withdrawals by people not filing tax returns and to curb black money, the government had made cash withdrawal above Rs. 20 lakh by non-filers liable to tax deducted at source (TDS) with effect from 1 July. The government then also mandated that a higher 5% TDS would be levied on cash withdrawal above ₹1 crore by non-filers. The department advised banks to obtain return filing status from the portal ‘report.insight.gov.in’.