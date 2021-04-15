Subscribe
Home >News >India >Banks closed for 2 days from today in these cities due to holidays

Banks closed for 2 days from today in these cities due to holidays

Banks are currently focusing on cash withdrawals, cheque clearing, remittances and government transactions.
1 min read . 10:03 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar, in the month of April, there were 15 holidays for the bankers, out of which the day offs for Good Friday, Ambedkar Jayanti, Tamil New Year and Second Saturday are already over

Banks are closed in five states today in view of state specific holidays. Yesterday (14 April 2021), on account of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, banks remained shut in most of the states. Banks will also remain closed in Guwahati tomorrow on account of Bohag Bihu. Bank holidays are declared under Negotiable Instruments Act, and depend on festivals being observed in specific states and might differ from one state to the other. Only the gazetted holidays are observed by banks all over the country.

State-specific holidays this week

15 April 2021: Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day/Bohag Bihu/Sarhul

16 April 2021: Bohag Bihu (Guwahati)

Banks are closed today (15 April) in Agartala, Guwahati, Kolkata, Ranchi and Shimla

Banks will remain shut on 16 April in Guwahati

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar, in the month of April, there were 15 holidays for the bankers, out of which the day offs for Good Friday, Ambedkar Jayanti, Tamil New Year and Second Saturday are already over.

The remaining holidays in April are Ram Navmi (on 21 April) and the last Saturday of the month.

21 April - Shree Ram Navmi (Chaite Dashain)/Garia Puja

18 April - Sunday

24 April - Fourth Saturday

25 April - Sunday

Banks were also closed on 13 April on account of Gudhi Padwa/Telugu New Year's Day/Ugadi Festival/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra/Baisakhi

On 14 April, banks were closed in various states due to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Tamil New Year's Day/Vishu/Biju Festival/Cheiraoba/Bohag Bihu.

