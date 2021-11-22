Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Banks closed today: Details of other bank holidays this week here

Banks closed today: Details of other bank holidays this week here

All banks remain shut on public holidays while certain holidays vary from state to state.
1 min read . 11:46 AM IST Livemint

Bank Holidays in November 2021: Banks will remain closed for 4 days this week (including Saturdays and Sundays). However, bank account holders should also know that these holidays are state-specific and not all the banks across the nation will remain shut.

If you have any bank-related work to do, need to withdraw cash, or need to visit your nearest branch during the following week, please see the list of holidays below.

Bank holidays this week in November 2021

November 22, 2021: Kanakadasa Jayanthi

Banks will observe a holiday in Karnataka on account of Kanakadasa Jayanthi

November 23, 2021: Seng Kutsnem

Banks will be shut in Meghalaya due to Seng Kutsnem

November 27, 2021 – Fourth Saturday

All banks across the country remain shut on fourth Saturday

November 28, 2021 – Sunday

All banks remain shut on public holidays while certain holidays vary from state to state. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

