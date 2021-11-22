Banks closed today: Details of other bank holidays this week here

Banks closed today: Details of other bank holidays this week here1 min read . 11:46 AM IST
All banks remain shut on public holidays while certain holidays vary from state to state
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
All banks remain shut on public holidays while certain holidays vary from state to state
Bank Holidays in November 2021: Banks will remain closed for 4 days this week (including Saturdays and Sundays). However, bank account holders should also know that these holidays are state-specific and not all the banks across the nation will remain shut.
Bank Holidays in November 2021: Banks will remain closed for 4 days this week (including Saturdays and Sundays). However, bank account holders should also know that these holidays are state-specific and not all the banks across the nation will remain shut.
If you have any bank-related work to do, need to withdraw cash, or need to visit your nearest branch during the following week, please see the list of holidays below.
If you have any bank-related work to do, need to withdraw cash, or need to visit your nearest branch during the following week, please see the list of holidays below.
Bank holidays this week in November 2021
Bank holidays this week in November 2021
November 22, 2021: Kanakadasa Jayanthi
November 22, 2021: Kanakadasa Jayanthi
Banks will observe a holiday in Karnataka on account of Kanakadasa Jayanthi
Banks will observe a holiday in Karnataka on account of Kanakadasa Jayanthi
November 23, 2021: Seng Kutsnem
November 23, 2021: Seng Kutsnem
Banks will be shut in Meghalaya due to Seng Kutsnem
Banks will be shut in Meghalaya due to Seng Kutsnem
November 27, 2021 – Fourth Saturday
November 27, 2021 – Fourth Saturday
All banks across the country remain shut on fourth Saturday
All banks across the country remain shut on fourth Saturday
November 28, 2021 – Sunday
November 28, 2021 – Sunday
All banks remain shut on public holidays while certain holidays vary from state to state. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
All banks remain shut on public holidays while certain holidays vary from state to state. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!