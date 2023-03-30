Banks across the country will remain closed today owing to the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. Falling on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri, Ram Navami marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ram. Believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu, Lord Ram is considered an ideal human being and a symbol of truth and bravery.

As per the RBI's holiday list, both private and public sector banks will remain closed in many cities across the country, while users will be able to use mobile banking services.

Bank holidays in each city depends on the list of holidays released by the Reserve Bank of India. Here's a list of cities where the central bank has declared a bank holiday for today.

List of cities where banks will be closed on March 30:

Ahmedabad

Bhopal

Ranchi

Shimla

Patna

Mumbai

Lucknow

Kanpur

Jaipur

Hyderabad

Gangtok

Dehradun

Chandigarh

Bhubaneswar

As per the official market holiday calendar, NSE and BSE will also remain closed on the occasion on Ram Navami. While BSE's multi-commodity exchange segment will remain closed in the morning session, trading will resume at 5pm tomorrow.

History of Ram Navami:

If legend is to be believed, Lord Ram was born to King Dashratha and Queen Kaushalya in Ayodhya during the Tretha Yug. The story of Ram Navami is also known as the Vratha Katha. It recalls how King Dashratha and his three wives were unable to conceive a child until they conducted the Putra Kamesti Yajna on the advice of Rishi Vashishth

After the Yajna was completed, the three queens were given kheer, which was blessed by the Lord of Yajna. Soon after consuming the kheer, all three of the queens gave birth on the last day of the Chaitra month. While Lord Ram was born to Queen Kaushalya, Bharat, Lakshman, and Shatrugana were born to the subsequent queens.