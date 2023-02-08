Banks' exposure to Adani Group not very significant: RBI Deputy Gov MK Jain
- MK Jain while speaking on Adani Group said that domestic banks' exposure is against underlying assets, operating cash flows, projects under implementation and not based on the market cap.
RBI Deputy Governor MK Jain while speaking on Adani Group said domestic banks' exposure is ‘not very significant’ to the Adani Group and the exposure against shares is ‘insignificant’.
