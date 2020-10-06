Banks find it hard to lend despite an uptick in deposits

The credit-deposit ratio has been falling since March-end following the coronavirus outbreak, and as on 11 September, (the latest data available) it stood at 71.8%. Hence, compared to March, a lower proportion of deposits were given out as loans during this period. Between 27 March and 11 September, the total amount of loans disbursed by banks shrunk by 1.4% to ₹102.3 trillion. This basically means that on the whole, the banks haven’t given any new loans during the period. Meanwhile, the deposits of banks during the same period expanded by 5% or ₹6.8 trillion to ₹142.5 trillion.