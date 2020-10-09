Banks, housing finance companies shares rally on RBI booster shots

“Under extant regulations, differential risk weights are applicable to individual housing loans, based on the size of the loan as well as the LTV ratio. In recognition of the role of the real estate sector in generating employment and economic activity, it has been decided to rationalize the risk weights and link them to LTV ratios only for all new housing loans sanctioned up to March 31, 2022. This measure is expected to give a fillip to the real estate sector," said Shaktikanta Das, governor, RBI.