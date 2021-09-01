Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Banks in West Bengal can now function till 5 pm starting tomorrow: Mamata

1 min read . 03:27 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Aparna Banerjea

Earlier in May, the chief minister had instructed banks to function for a limited time from 10 am to 2 pm in view of rising novel coronavirus cases in the state

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the state has extended the time for banks to function on weekdays from tomorrow. 

“We are extending the functional time of banks in the state from tomorrow. It will be functioning till 5 pm tomorrow onwards," Mamata said. 

Earlier in May, the chief minister had instructed banks to function for a limited time from 10 am to 2 pm in view of rising novel coronavirus cases in the state. 

In its Covid-safety restrictions, the State Level Bankers’ Committee later issued an advisory on reduced banking hours and had also announced that branches would remain shut on all Saturdays. Banks usually function on the first and third Saturdays of a month.

More details awaited…

