Banks may increase loan interest rate by 100-150 bps in FY24 amid tightening liquidity: Ind-Ra

Ind-Ra expects there would be a net addition of USD 7.2 billion in the forex reserve in FY24. It expects the current account deficit to narrow down to 2.5 per cent of GDP in FY24 (FY23: 3.3 per cent) in response to the evolving domestic and global demand. Flows in capital account are estimated to improve to USD 93.9 billion in FY24 from USD 71.6 billion in FY23. Therefore, incremental deposit creation by way of net forex flows will remain limited to the tune of around ₹600 billion, the rating agency added.