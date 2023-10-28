Banks mull 5-day work week and 15% wage hike, report says negotiations underway
The Indian Banks' Association suggested a 15 percent raise, however, along with other alterations, they are also pushing for a more substantial hike.
Long-established private-sector banks and also, government-owned banks are negotiating for an approximately 15 percent raise in salary for their staff, reported Times of India, adding, that the unions are mulling to implement a five-day workweek in the near future.
