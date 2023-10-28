Long-established private-sector banks and also, government-owned banks are negotiating for an approximately 15 percent raise in salary for their staff, reported Times of India, adding, that the unions are mulling to implement a five-day workweek in the near future. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian Banks' Association suggested a 15 percent raise, however, along with other alterations, they are also pushing for a more substantial hike. The report says that PNB has started making higher provisions for the wage increase, i.e. the public sector bank has set aside funds for a 15 percent raise instead of budgeting for a 10 percent hike.

Arguing the hike proposal, employees and unions said that banks have seen a good profit increase in recent years and the bank staff are entitled to better compensation. They cited working during COVID-19 and pushing the government's schemes. Meanwhile, the Union Finance Ministry is closely monitoring the developments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections months away, it is expected that the wage agreement will be reached before then. Earlier, the wage settlement was reached after a three-year negotiation process in 2020.

The Indian Banking Association has already approved the five-day work week, however, it is awaiting the approval of the Ministry of Finance and RBI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, the second and fourth Saturdays are designated as holidays, while bank branches operate on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of the month. Till 2015, banks were operational six days a week, including all Saturdays of the month.

