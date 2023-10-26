Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Banks must allow premature withdrawal of retail deposits below 1 crore: RBI

Banks must allow premature withdrawal of retail deposits below 1 crore: RBI

Shayan Ghosh

  • It said the new norms apply to all commercial and co-operative banks and come into immediate effect immediately

Typically, banks offer higher rates on non-callable deposits – those that cannot be withdrawn before maturity (Photo : Pradeep Gaur/Mint)

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday increased the threshold above which banks can offer retail deposits without premature withdrawal from 15 lakh to 1 crore.

This means banks will now have to let retail depositors withdraw fixed deposits below 1 crore. Typically, banks offer higher rates on non-callable deposits – those that cannot be withdrawn before maturity. For instance, State Bank of India (SBI) offers 7.1% on a one-year, non-callable term deposit of over 15 lakh and below 2 crore, while the rate on a callable counterpart below 2 crore is 6.8%.

“On a review, it has been decided that the minimum amount for offering non-callable term deposits (TDs) may be increased from 15 lakh to 1 crore, i.e. all domestic term deposits accepted from individuals for amount of 1 crore and below shall have premature withdrawal facility," RBI said, adding that these instructions will also apply to non-resident (external) rupee (NRE) deposits and ordinary non-resident (NRO) deposits.

The new norms, RBI said, apply to all commercial and co-operative banks, and come into immediate effect immediately.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shayan Ghosh

Shayan Ghosh is a national writer at Mint reporting on traditional banks and shadow banks. He has over a decade of experience in financial journalism. Based in Mint’s Mumbai bureau since 2018, he tracks interest rate movements and its impact on companies and the broader economy. His interests also include the distressed debt market, especially as India’s bankruptcy law attempts recoveries of billions worth of toxic assets.
Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 08:16 PM IST
