Banks must allow premature withdrawal of retail deposits below 1 crore: RBI

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday increased the threshold above which banks can offer retail deposits without premature withdrawal from ₹15 lakh to ₹1 crore.

This means banks will now have to let retail depositors withdraw fixed deposits below ₹1 crore. Typically, banks offer higher rates on non-callable deposits – those that cannot be withdrawn before maturity. For instance, State Bank of India (SBI) offers 7.1% on a one-year, non-callable term deposit of over ₹15 lakh and below ₹2 crore, while the rate on a callable counterpart below ₹2 crore is 6.8%.

“On a review, it has been decided that the minimum amount for offering non-callable term deposits (TDs) may be increased from ₹15 lakh to ₹1 crore, i.e. all domestic term deposits accepted from individuals for amount of ₹1 crore and below shall have premature withdrawal facility," RBI said, adding that these instructions will also apply to non-resident (external) rupee (NRE) deposits and ordinary non-resident (NRO) deposits. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new norms, RBI said, apply to all commercial and co-operative banks, and come into immediate effect immediately.

