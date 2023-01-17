Banks must run as fast as fintechs, startups to keep up with consumers: Experts

New Delhi: Banks and financial institutions have to step up their digital transformation efforts in a bid to keep up with consumers in the digital age, experts said. The ultimate aim of digital transformation is to meet customer needs, utilizing technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), analytics, blockchain and metaverse to enhance banks’ interactions and engagement with customers, they said at a panel discussion at the Mint Annual Banking Conclave in Mumbai on 12 January.

“Old banks have to run as fast as fintechs and startups," said Ramesh Lakshminarayanan, chief information officer and group head of IT at HDFC Bank. “That is the most exciting part of where we are right now. It also means that large banks have to run like smaller fintechs," he added. Co-creation can be useful in developing financial services relevant to customer needs, Laskhminaryan said.

Tejas Maniar, chief digital officer at Fino Payments Bank, said that to retain today’s highly demanding and digitally-savvy customers, banks – whether traditional or new-age — need to focus on making payments as seamless as possible for customers on their apps and focus on developing the right digital solutions. He added that a unified system is arguably the most critical component of an end-to-end digital banking enterprise, and application programming interfaces (APIs) are a key element in meeting this challenge. APIs allow computer programs to interact with each other and are used by developers to build apps on top of existing platforms.

The unified payments interface (UPI) has not only emerged as the preferred mode of payment in the country but has now also become the “entry point for banking for many customers," said Praveena Rai, chief operating officer of the National Payments Corp. of India (NPCI), which manages UPI. Strong engagement of UPI technology with customers has made it a game-changer in the payment ecosystem, Rai said, adding steps such as linking UPI payments to RuPay cards and the introduction of UPI Lite have allowed users to make low-value transactions using local wallets on their smartphones, and exponentially increased customer choices.

According to a report published last month by payments firm Worldline India, India recorded over 23 billion digital transactions in the December quarter, and UPI transactions alone exceeded 19.65 billion transactions worth ₹32.5 lakh.

The panellists also emphasized that top management support is essential in banks’ digital transformation. According to Sudhir Tiwari, managing director of Thoughtworks India, “Rather than viewing tech as a standalone function, boards should consider IT as an integrated part of wider business strategy and operations". He added that boards are already working on addressing the knowledge gaps in relation to technology, which is a welcome change from the past when the debate centred on whether chief technology officers should have a seat in the boardroom.

NPCI’s Rai agreed that today, many banking CEOs review technologies and it has been observed that boards with tech-savvy directors can provide better insight into the race to digital transformation. Hiring the right tech talent in the financial sector is a key challenge, with new technologies emerging every day. Lakshminarayanan said that as banks today rely on cloud-first and platform-based technologies, it often becomes difficult to get tech talent in the industry to fit these roles since such talent usually migrates towards the IT services and technology sectors.

Things are changing, however. According to an August 2022 study by hiring firm TeamLease, non-tech sectors, especially banking and financial services (BFSI), will increasingly hire experts with knowledge in software engineering, AI/ML, data science, blockchain and DevOps in the coming months.