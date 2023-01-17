Banks must run as fast as fintechs, startups to keep up with consumers: Experts

Banks must run as fast as fintechs, startups to keep up with consumers: Experts3 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 11:09 PM IST
The panellists emphasized that top management support is essential in banks’ digital transformation
New Delhi: Banks and financial institutions have to step up their digital transformation efforts in a bid to keep up with consumers in the digital age, experts said. The ultimate aim of digital transformation is to meet customer needs, utilizing technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), analytics, blockchain and metaverse to enhance banks’ interactions and engagement with customers, they said at a panel discussion at the Mint Annual Banking Conclave in Mumbai on 12 January.