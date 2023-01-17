Banks must run as fast as fintechs, startups to keep up with consumers: Experts

Tejas Maniar, chief digital officer at Fino Payments Bank, said that to retain today’s highly demanding and digitally-savvy customers, banks – whether traditional or new-age — need to focus on making payments as seamless as possible for customers on their apps and focus on developing the right digital solutions. He added that a unified system is arguably the most critical component of an end-to-end digital banking enterprise, and application programming interfaces (APIs) are a key element in meeting this challenge. APIs allow computer programs to interact with each other and are used by developers to build apps on top of existing platforms.

